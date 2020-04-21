Las Vegas FBI arrest man in connection to St. George jewelry store robbery in September

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Las Vegas FBI Task Force has arrested a man in connection to a jewelry story robbery in St. George back in September.

In a press release issued by the Department of Justice, agents arrested Kevin White, 57, of Las Vegas, who they said posed as an FBI agent and then robbed Seven Oaks Fine Jewelers in St. George.

According to the complaint, two employees were working at the jewelry store on Sept. 28, 2019, when White entered the store about 1:05 p.m., wearing a straw cowboy hat, a black jacket with “FBI” on the back, and a metal FBI badge on a lanyard around his neck. He was carrying a black portfolio, handcuffs, and a handheld radio. He also had a handgun in a holster on his right hip.

White told the employees he was an FBI agent and showed them multiple wanted posters of fugitives who had been in the area and wanted to know if they recognized them. He also asked whether anyone else was working in the store.

The employees said they did not recognize the fugitives and were the only ones working in the store at that time.

White then placed the posters back in the folder and as he was leaving the store, he turned toward a display case and began asking questions about several jewelry items.

He told the employees he “came in looking for a suspect, [that] might be leaving with an engagement ring.” The two employees, one standing behind the counter and one a few feet from the man, displayed several jewelry items for the man, according to the complaint.

At some point White directed the employee standing near him to get behind the counter with the other employee and pulled out a black handgun and said “If you hit the button, I’ll kill you,” referencing to the silent alarm button, documents state.

White then allegedly grabbed the jewelry items from the display counter and put them into a bag and told the employees he would kill them if the exit doors were locked, according to documents.

White then left the store with 27 pieces of jewelry valued at $39,214, but left behind a brown fabric bag and his black portfolio, the complaint alledges.

DNA was obtained from the portfolio and a match to White came back on April 13. Physical descriptions of the suspect provided by the employees and surveillance images from the business, also matched White’s appearance, documents state.

White was arrested Monday afternoon in Las Vegas and has been charged with one count of Hobbs Act robbery. White made his initial appearance Tuesday morning in St. George and is being held at the Washington County Jail.

The FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Henderson Police Department, the North Las Vegas Police Department, and FBI agents from St. George and the St. George Police Department assisted in White’s arrest.

Agents said White, who has used at least 17 aliases, was currently on federal supervised release after serving 165 months in prison for an armed robbery of a Las Vegas jewelry store. According to a sentencing memo filed in the Nevada case, White is an eight-time felon who has committed multiple robberies.

The potential maximum penalty for a Hobbs Act robbery is 20 years in prison.

*Complaints are not findings of guilt. Individuals charged in a complaint are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in court.*