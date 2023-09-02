WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Crews are currently on the scene of multiple motor accidents along Interstate 15 in Washington County on Saturday morning, September 2.

According to a Facebook post made by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, there are three separate incidents, each traveling southbound along the I-15 route — located at Milepost 17 (Hurricane), Milepost 23 (St. George), and Milepost 31 (Toquerville).

The post reported these incidents around 9:30 a.m. with local fire crews, medical personnel, Utah Highway Patrol, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisting in addressing each.

Hurricane Valley Fire warns all commuters to “use caution if traveling through those areas.” Heavy precipitation is expected in southern Utah throughout the day, making road conditions particularly dangerous for motorists.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No estimated time for the cleanups has been provided, nor information on the severity of the accidents thus far.