SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) — Kolob Canyons Road has reopened following construction to repair damage after a landslide earlier this year.

The National Park Service said it excavated unstable materials and reinforced the road’s base to a depth of eight feet with geo-grid, structural cloth, and compacted soil.

Additionally, the service repaved more than 6,000 square feet of pavement and installed ditches, gutters, and curbs to drain the road more effectively.

The construction reinforced the road to proactively increase resilience ahead of future weather or geologic events, NPS said.

In March 2023, park rangers noticed a depressed area on the road and closed it as a precaution.



Shortly after, the road began to collapse, and the National Park Service worked with engineers from the Federal Highway Administration to assess the site and develop a plan to rehabilitate the road.

The National Park Service began work to rehabilitate the road in September 2023.