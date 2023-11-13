SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Work is continuing on Kolob Canyon Road, in Zion National Park, in hopes of reopening during the winter.

Park administration reported the road will be closed at Taylor Creek Trailhead starting today, Nov. 13. Drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and horse riders will not be able to travel past Taylor Creek Trailhead.

Park rangers noticed a depressed area of the road in March of this year and closed the road as a precaution. Shortly after the closure the road began to collapse. The National Park Service along with engineers from the Federal Highway Administration developed a plan to rehabilitate the road.

Work began on the road in Sept., the project involves excavating unstable materials and reinforcing the road base to eight feet, repaving more than 6,000 square feet of road, and installing ditches, gutters and curbs to drain the road more effectively.

Work is scheduled to be finished in winter, depending on the weather and availability of supplies. The NPS will share more information on their website as the project progresses.