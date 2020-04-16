Kane County opts out of Lake Powell Pipeline Process

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Reclamation will not consider Kane County’s future water supply needs in the National Environment Policy Act (NEPA) review of the Lake Powell Pipeline (LPP). This comes at the request of the Kane County Water Conservancy District (KCWCD).

KCWCD’s decision to opt out of the NEPA process was made after reviewing the county’s projected growth and available water supply. After further review, it was determined that Kane County did not have a foreseeable need for the water.

“We continue to support the Lake Powell Pipeline and consider it absolutely essential to the future of southwestern Utah,” said Mike Noel, general manager of KCWCD.

A similar review of Washington County deemed the pipeline essential for that area.

“Washington County is the fastest growing and one of the driest regions in Utah,” said Todd Adams, director of the Utah Division of Water Resources. “The county is projected to triple in the next 40 years and is currently dependent on a single river basin that is almost fully developed. A second, reliable water source is vital for Washington County’s growing population and economy.”

The decision to exclude Kane County from the NEPA process will eliminate about 10 miles worth of pipeline from the LPP into Kane County.

The LPP project consists of about 140 miles of underground pipeline, five pump stations and six hydroelectric generation facilities.

Latest posts: