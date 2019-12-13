K9s help locate large amount of drugs aboard Greyhound bus

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Along with the help of a Greyhound bus employee, police K9s were able to detect and seize a large number of drugs found inside a passenger’s luggage.

According to a post on the St. George Police Department Facebook page, Washington County Sheriff’s canine Vinny, along with St George City Police Department canine Emma were deployed on a Greyhound bus on Monday.

Both dogs displayed a positive alert to the odor of illegal narcotics on the same item of luggage stored on the bus.

During a search of the luggage, 14 lbs of suspected cocaine and 13 lbs of marijuana were located and seized from inside the luggage.

This is just one example out of many that show how these well trained and hard-working dogs benefit our community each and every day.

Police did not disclose if anyone was arrested during the incident.

