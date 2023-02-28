CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A former Canyon View High School student has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly physically assaulting a student and pointing a gun at four others.

The Cedar City Police Department reports that a juvenile pulled a gun and pointed it at four Canyon View High School students in the parking lot on Monday, Feb. 27, around 12:20 p.m.

In a press release, police say the boy with the gun left the area after that, and no students were injured.

Not an hour later at about 1:30 p.m., the suspect reportedly returned to the parking lot and physically assaulted another student.

Officials later learned that the juvenile suspect was a former Canyon View High School student but is no longer a registered student with the Iron County School District.

The gravity of the situation led Cedar City police to obtain a search warrant for the arrest of the juvenile immediately. Due to the proximity of his residence to the surrounding schools, Canyon View High School and Fiddler’s Elementary School were placed on a temporary lockdown Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Authorities arrested the juvenile suspect in his home at about 1 p.m. today. The school lockdowns were lifted after that.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Iron Metro SWAT Team.

The suspect has been booked into juvenile detention with multiple charges, the press release states.

Police say his name will not be released.

“The safety of our children is of the utmost importance in our community, which is why every secondary school in the Iron County School District is assigned a School Resource Officer, with additional responsibilities and oversight of elementary schools,” said Cedar City officials. “The investigation was quickly initiated and led by the assigned SRO, who serves as a great resource for trust and safety at school.”