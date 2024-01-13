ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A juvenile from out of the state has been arrested after a hoax threat was made at a St. George high school in September, the St. George Police Department said.

On Sept. 27, 2023, the hoax threat reportedly led to an increased police presence at Snow Canyon High School, and a large-scale response began as detectives worked to investigate the threat.

The threat was determined to be a hoax, based on the preliminary evidence that was obtained, police said.

Since the incident, detectives with SGPD spent months pursuing leads in the case. The police department said perpetrators of these hoax attacks often use “sophisticated” methods in efforts to conceal their identities, making this investigation challenging and time-consuming, SGPD said.

SGPD detectives said they ultimately identified the suspect as a juvenile who resides outside of Utah. As detectives were finalizing their investigation, the juvenile was reportedly arrested by a different jurisdiction for additional hoax threats.

The suspect in this case was linked to an organized group that has engaged in serial swatting offenses across the U.S., SGPD said.

The juvenile is reportedly facing charges relating to threats against schools, threats of terrorism, and false emergency reporting.