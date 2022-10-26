ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — An Ivins man faces sentencing in January 2023 after a federal jury found him guilty of meth distribution in Washington County.

Stanley Beckstrom, 56, traveled to California to obtain the meth, according to U.S. Attorney Trina Higgins.

“On July 21, 2021, Beckstrom delivered methamphetamine to a local restaurant in downtown St. George,” stated Higgins. “The methamphetamine was tested in a drug lab. It was 100% pure and weighed one pound.”

Beckstrom is believed to be part of a drug trafficking organization, Higgins said. Two other men involved in the ring have already pleaded guilty, while a third faces a jury trial starting in November. All four men were charged by a federal grand jury.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.