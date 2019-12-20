‘It just crushed my heart’: Witnesses describe watching young boy left unattended for possibly hours at a St. George retail store

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police are investigating after a young boy was left unattended at a retail store for possibly several hours Tuesday. Officers responded to the Ross Dress for Less store on River Road just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses told ABC4 News both parents walked in, brought the child towards the toy section, then quickly walked out, leaving the kid to wander by himself. Hurricane resident Cheryl Hall said store employees told her that after checking video surveillance they learned the boy was alone for about six hours.

“It just crushed my heart to see how non-bothered this kid seemed to be that he was alone, in public, without any safe adult,” Hall said. “Employees said they didn’t realize because the boy didn’t cry or fuss. What do you have to be going through to be that desperate to make that choice?”

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said officers were alerted 45 minutes after store employees learned the boy was unattended. Officers made contact with him, who they said was between four and five years old. Atkin said the child couldn’t speak English, so authorities couldn’t determine where his parents or caregivers were or why he was left alone.

“To put him in a position where he doesn’t speak the language of most people, it would be scary and very sad,” Atkin said. “I can’t imagine why. There’s no good reason.”

As a precaution, am ambulance arrived on scene, and police said the boy showed no signs of dehydration or malnutrition. Law enforcement contacted a caseworker with the Division of Child and Family Services, who took custody of the boy while police investigated. Atkin said officers have identified the boy’s parents but aren’t releasing their identities as they’re still determining why the boy was left unattended. At this point, neither of the parents are facing any criminal charges.

Utah’s Safe Haven Law protects mothers from facing legal consequences if they surrender their child, but the law only applies to newborns and they must be dropped off through appropriate channels, such as a hospital open 24/7.

