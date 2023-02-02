IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after she was allegedly involved in an incident that resulted in gunfire with police and her being life-flighted to the hospital on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Shawna Owens, 37, has been charged with two counts of assault against a Ppace officer, one count of aggravated assault, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of driving under the influence, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, and one count of alcohol-restricted driver.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, when police received reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the area of 4600 North and 4500 West in Iron County. The caller reported that a person, later identified as Owens, was in a car pointing a gun at him.

When police arrived, they allegedly gave Owens commands to drop her gun and exit her car multiple times. During the altercation, Owens allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of multiple police officers, prompting police to open fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a statement from Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers shots at Owens “multiple times.” Officers reportedly gave Owens immediate emergency medical care before she was life-flighted to a local hospital where she was brought to a stable condition and was expected to recover.

Officers allegedly found two spent .22 caliber shell casings inside Owens’ car that came from her gun during a preliminary investigation.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the officers’ use of force remains ongoing.