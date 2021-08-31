Iron County under another flash flood watch, residents concerned

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Iron County is under another flash flood watch Tuesday evening through Wednesday and residents say they are trying to prepare as they are still clearing damage from the last floods.

Residents at the Flying L Ranches in Cedar City say they are in dire need of volunteers as they prepare for the possibility of more flash flooding.

“Volunteers are becoming thin, because everyone is overworked, everyone is contributing, cuz’ there’s a lot to contribute to, a lot is going on in the community,” says Katherine Hendrix.

Iron County leaders are clearing the Stevensville Ditch, which runs along the Flying L Ranches where residents say extensive flooding in hopes storm damage won’t be so bad the next time around.

“Since the last flood hit, have been hit and preparing and making improvements we think, and try to expand and deepen the canal, so if it is going to flash flood that it can be prepared to handle the water without it being overflowed,” says Sarah Hendrix.

But the last two weeks have been hard for the Hendrix family. Katherine says her father is claiming a total loss on the business he ran out of his garage.

“Walking out into the mud, with my dad after he just saw his shop, and all he could say was ‘I hope the house is okay’ cuz’ that’s what my mom cared about,” she says.

The Hendrix family is now sprawled across Iron County, after flash floods left their home inhabitable.

“If that water is to breach and come in again, there’s no way to really try to protect it, because it’s pretty much all destroyed in the state that it’s in now,” says Sarah.

Residents say they’re going to try using existing mud piles as blockage as they prepare for the possibility of more rain.

“We’ve come a long ways, and we still have a really long ways to go, just recovering from what is already happened, so thinking if something could come in and take another big blow potentially, is very, very worrisome,” says Sarah.

And if there are people available, locals say to come with a shovel and cleaning supplies.

Residents say they are asking volunteers to come on Friday morning at 10 AM to help with the clean-up.

The Hendrix family set up a GoFundMe, to help click here.