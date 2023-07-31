UPDATE: Monday, July 31 // 8 a.m.

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) — Iron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect has been located just before 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a Citizen Alert, “there are no other suspects at large.”

ORIGINAL: Iron County suspect evades police, at large near Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect evaded police on Monday morning and is now at large near Enoch, according to Iron County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they attempted to pull a car over for a traffic violation around midnight on Monday, but that vehicle fled the scene. Details are limited, however, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect crashed his vehicle on Gold Dust Trail in Enoch and fled on foot.

Law enforcement officers searched the last known area for the suspect for several hours and were reportedly unable to locate him.

Deputies describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with short black hair. He is about six feet tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Be aware as you approach any outbuilding today that have doors or windows that are open that were once closed,” warns Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public with cameras on their property to check their footage between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m., especially those who live in the area of 4200 North Prospector Lane.

Anyone with any information or questions may call Cedar Communications at 435-586-9445.