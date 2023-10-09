IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was hospitalized after an injury rescue at Kanarraville Falls on Wednesday, according to Iron County Search & Rescue.

On Oct. 4, shortly before 2:50 p.m., search and rescue crews received information regarding a woman with a broken arm past the ladder and falls at Kanarraville Falls.

Multiple teams responded to the incident, including search and rescue crews, a ropes team, Gold Cross Ambulance personnel, and Iron County Sheriff’s deputies.

Courtesy of Iron County Search & Rescue

Officials said the woman was carried out on a stretcher and taken to the Cedar City Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

All personnel cleared the scene without incident. Officials said the rescue mission finished at around 6:30 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.