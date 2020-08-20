Iron County schools on alert after bomb threat

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Schools in Iron County are on alert Thursday morning after dispatchers received a bomb threat.

Cedar City police said the Utah Department of Public Safety Cedar Communications Center received a recorded bomb threat around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the caller indicated that a nail bomb had been placed “on campus,” and the call was brief and without much detail.

There were no specific details as to which campus the caller was referring to prompting all the agencies in Iron County to work together to check the schools in their respective jurisdictions.

Police said the Iron County School District and Southern Utah University were notified, and they are working with their staff to ensure there is nothing unusual in or around any of the buildings.

Iron County schools resume for the new school year on Aug. 25, and the first day of classes for SUU’s fall semester is September 9.

The FBI has been contacted and asked to assist with the investigation.