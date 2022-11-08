CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County School District has concluded their investigation into the viral video that includes three individuals in blackface at a Cedar City Walmart.

The video was brought to the attention of school and district administrators early morning on Nov. 1, after it began circulating social media.

The investigation determined that the video, which was originally posted by a concerned community member before going viral, took place at a Cedar City Walmart on Halloween night.

The school district states that the individuals were “not part of any school function” and that the event occurred outside of school hours.

A press release states, “Iron County School District respects the First Amendment and supports an individual’s right to free speech. However, it also strongly denounces all forms of discrimination and racism whether those actions are on campus or off campus, in person or online.”

The investigation reportedly also determined that the four male individuals prominently featured in the video are not students in a public education institution, meaning the school district has no recourse for those individuals.

The Iron County School District says the degree of participation of the other people seen in the video, who were, in fact, Iron County students, was “taken into consideration.”

A press release states that appropriate action, “if warranted,” has been taken with those students.

Any disciplinary action is part of a student’s record and is protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) — specifics will not be released.

The district says it does not tolerate any action, practice, process or approach that “promotes a belief that different races possess distinct characteristics, abilities, or qualities, especially so as to distinguish them as inferior or superior to one another leading to prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism.”

Administrators are reportedly looking at different options to further efforts to promote sensitivity and anti-discrimination.

This effort is joined by Cedar City and Southern Utah University officials, according to the release.

District officials say they hope that this can be a learning experience for those involved, as well as others, and that “it’s critical that we work together as a community” to prevent these types of things from happening in the future.