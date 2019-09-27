Iron County opens first ‘PetSafe’ dog park in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4 News) – The City of Enoch is giving their dogs some extra love after opening a new “PetSafe” dog park over the weekend.

The grand opening event was held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6337 North 675 East and included dog vaccinations and exams by Cedar City Veterinary Hospital, free nail trims and grooming tips and microchipping. They also had family-friendly activities like a dog costume contest, photo booth, food vendors, demonstrations and educational seminars.

The event coincided with the 8th Annual Responsible Dog Ownership Day hosted by the Friends of Festival Country K-9s, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the human-animal bond in Iron County.

The three-acre community addition is the first designated dog park in Iron County and features an agility area, benches and a lot of fun things for your pup.

“Thanks to PetSafe®, Iron County has a safe, fenced green space that both pets and their guardians can use for exercise, socialization and enjoyment,” says Diane Gil, President of Friends of Festival Country K9s. “In addition to being a gathering spot for local pets and their owners, it’s conveniently located next to the newly built Enoch Animal Shelter.”

About Bark for Your Park™

In 2011, PetSafe® brand developed and launched the nationwide Bark for Your Park™ campaign to provide dog parks that community members, civic leaders and pet owners would love, use and support for years to come. To date, PetSafe® brand has donated over $1.6 million, which has helped fund 81 off-leash parks around the country.

Latest stories: