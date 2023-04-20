IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 40-year-old man was injured in Iron County after a lifting jack gave away and caused a pickup truck to fall on him Wednesday, April 19.

According to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the man was working underneath his pickup truck near 6400 W Lund Highway at about 4:30 p.m. when the car jack collapsed, causing the vehicle to fall on top of him. Deputies say the man was reportedly in a seated position when the truck fell.

The man’s friends lifted the vehicle back up and pulled him out from beneath the truck. The man was allegedly conscious and breathing at the time but was in “extreme pain with possible chest injuries.”

The 40-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital when first responders arrived around 4:45 p.m. The current condition of the man was not immediately released.

“We [want to] advise anyone working underneath a vehicle that has been lifted up, to use proper

safety equipment (Jack Stands) to avoid personal injury if in the unfortunate event the vehicle lifting equipment fails,” the press release stated.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies, Cedar City Fire Department, Cedar City Police Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this moment.