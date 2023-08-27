KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Iron County Sheriff Search & Rescue teams conducted a rescue of a man at Kanarra Falls in Kanarraville on Saturday.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, search and rescue crews responded to a report of a man with a broken arm at Kanarra Falls. Officials said the man was reported to be beyond the second falls.

Five volunteers, four ropes team volunteers, three deputies, and two clinicians with Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident, according to a release.

Officials said that rescue crews were able to find the man and get him stabilized. After being stabilized, the man was reportedly able to hike out on his own, “with the rotating assistance of our volunteers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and ambulance service staff,” ICSSAR officials said.

The man was then taken by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation and care, the release states. The rescue mission reportedly took around three hours to complete.

“We would also like to thank all the hikers we encountered on the trail today,” ICSSAR officials said. “Everyone was patient and kind, providing our teams space to quickly respond to the patient and to safely assist him back to the ambulance.”

“We are thankful for the incredible interagency collaboration and communication. We wish the patient a speedy recovery.”