CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County Engineer, Richard Wilson says people should stay alert this upcoming monsoon season, have national flood insurance, and keep culverts on their property clean.

Robert Shafer lives close to Fiddler’s Canyon in Cedar City, one of the areas in Iron County that saw flash flooding last summer.

“We live like in a hilly area, so we see a lot of flooding in our area and it’s terrible,” he says.

Wilson says about 12 storms hit the area last summer and they’ve been clearing out drainage systems and widening channels.

“The county road crews spent two months last summer just cleaning up and moving and that was quite a big effort, but they were diverted from their typical road maintenance, so they’re playing catch up this year,” he says.

He says while there’s not really a way to ensure Mother Nature won’t affect residents, there are ways to prepare this upcoming season, like getting national flood insurance.

“Anyone in the United States can have national flood insurance, even if you’re on top of a mountain and never expect it to be flooded,” he says.

Wilson says national flood insurance can even cover water main breaks, residents just need to find a national flood insurance agent. He says residents should also make sure they obtain sandbags.

“Keep your culverts clean, that’s your own personal property, the county nor is the city going to come clean out your culverts, we don’t have time to do that, nor the resources to do it,” he says.

Wilson is asking residents to give the county legal access to their land with easements and right of ways along flood channels, so officials can get in for emergency purposes.

