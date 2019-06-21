Invasive mussel threatens Lake Powell pipeline project

Southern Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An invasive mussel that has taken up residence in Lake Powell on the Colorado River is threatening Utah’s push to develop a $1.8 billion pipeline to deliver water to fast-growing areas.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that the Army Corps of Engineers has asked the state to provide a plan on how it will prevent the pipeline from transporting quagga mussels from the lake on the Arizona-Utah border.

quagga mussels

The 140-mile (225-kilometer) pipeline aims to transport water to Washington and Kane counties in southern Utah. The project requires a permit from the Corps.

The Corps has given the state until July 13 to produce a plan that addresses the mussel problem and a dozen other issues.

The state has not yet finalized a plan.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

14th parent pleads guilty in college bribery scheme

Missouri denies license renewal for lone abortion clinic 

Restaurants could be 1st to get genetically modified salmon 

Per-mile driving fee on Utah roads? It’s coming soon…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS