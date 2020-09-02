Invasive mosquito, feeding almost exclusively on humans, found in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Have you ever heard of an Aedes aegypti? Otherwise, known as an urban container mosquito that feeds almost exclusively on humans?

According to a public health advisory from the Southwest Mosquito Abatement & Control District, the invasive mosquito can breed successfully in yards like the ones found in Washington County.

“Aedes aegypti bite at any time of day. These pesky mosquitos enjoy feasting on ankles, wrists, and areas of thin skin. While Aedes aegypti is a biter, a nuisance mosquito, and can carry diseases, it is not considered to be a vector of endemic diseases in Utah,” the Southwest Mosquito Abatement & Control District stated in their advisory.

The mosquito is black with white banding and is relatively small. Their flight range is estimated at 100 yards, in a lifetime. “The eggs of Aedes aegypti last for long periods of time once they are laid on backyard clutter near water sources and will hatch when water is reintroduced to that site,” the advisory stated.

Officials say pesticide applications like fogging can be used but the best way of combatting the Aedes aegypti mosquito is to eliminate backyard breeding sources like birdbaths, vases, soda cans, tires, buckets, etc. Officials advise residents to reduce breeding removing backyard clutter, trimming overgrown foliage, and draining standing water.