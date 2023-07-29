WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Wildland firefighters reportedly contained the quarter-acre Watchman Campground fire at Zion National Park on Saturday, July 29.

Watchman Campground has since reopened and visitors will be allowed to retrieve their belongings from impacted sites, according to a press release by the national park. The nine impacted sites in the D loop will reportedly remain closed until further notice.

According to the press release, a law enforcement ranger was patrolling the campground around 1 p.m. Saturday and called in a fire in the Watchman Campground D Loop. Engines were reportedly dispatched and on-scene shortly after.

All visitors were evacuated and traffic was kept on SR-9, according to the press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lyndsay Fonger, Fire Management Officer Utah Parks Group at Zion National Park, said that thanks to the collaboration with interagency partners, the fire was extinguished with no loss of property and no infrastructure damage.

The interagency partners included Hurricane Valley Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the State of Utah, and the Springdale Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the press release.

Officials at Zion National Park reminded everyone to “take simple steps to reduce the chances of accidentally starting a wildfire” in hot, dry conditions.

To prevent wildfires, officials say:

Do not build campfires in the park when fire use is restricted

Secure trailer chains to make sure they do not drag and spark a fire

Keep trailers and RVs properly maintained, including tire pressure

Do not park a hot car or recreation vehicle on dry grass

To learn more about using fire sense and preventing wildfires, visit Utah Fire Sense.