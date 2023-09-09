HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — An inmate passed away at the Washington County Jail, also known as Purgatory Correctional Facility, on Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that on Sept. 7, at around 6 p.m., an inmate identified as Matt Mortensen, 34, was found inside his jail cell with critical injuries.

Deputies and medical staff immediately gave life-saving support, however Mortensen was pronounced deceased at 6:40 p.m.

“Matt’s family has been notified, and our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force responded to conduct the investigation into this incident.

This is an active investigation. Further details are pending results from the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office.