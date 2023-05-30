CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A California inmate has died after being found unresponsive in the Iron County Jail on Thursday, according to the Critical Incident Task Force.

Authorities say George William Schuessler “was found alone and unresponsive in his cell” and was life-flighted to the St. George Regional Hospital on Thursday. Medical staff performed life-saving measures at the jail.

On Sunday, May 28, Schuessler was pronounced dead. The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, however, it said no foul play is suspected.

Schuessler was being held in Iron County after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was located in Iron County around May 20 and was scheduled to be extradited to California where he would face one charge of rape by force.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are no further details available at this time.