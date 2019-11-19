Inmate charged with child rape accused of murder-for-hire against victim

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- An inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane is accused of soliciting several inmates to kill a victim in the case he was originally incarcerated for.

Detectives said they found evidence that Kristoffer Jones, 29, was involved in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

“With the aid of an undercover officer, sufficient evidence was gathered to support the fact that Jones had taken substantial steps from inside the correctional facility, to carry out the plot to have the juvenile victim/witness killed in an effort to prevent them from testifying in the pending criminal case against him,” a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Jones was currently being held on child rape charges stemming from an incident investigated by the St. George Police Department in January of 2019, involving a 13-year-old child.

At the time he was already a registered sex offender.

A three-day trial, in that case, was set to begin Monday but has been canceled. A pre-trial hearing has now been scheduled for December 12

He now faces two counts of Criminal Solicitation for Murder. He is set to be in court on Thursday for those charges.

