At the official opening of the Canyons Park and Hell Hole Trailhead in Washington City, Utah, Nov. 23, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY (St. George News) — The long-held name of a trailhead in Washington City is likely to be changed due to its potentially questionable nature.

The boulder at the entrance to the Canyons Park and Hell Hole Trailhead, Washington City, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

A plat dedication moving the Canyons Park and Hell Hole Trailhead at Sienna Hills from the hands of the Sienna Hills developer to the city was tabled during the Washington City Council’s Feb. 12 meeting, but not before discussions were had about removing a part of the name.

Read the full story on St. George News.