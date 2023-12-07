HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — Hurricane High School students owe a big thanks to their principal for free pizza before this Friday night’s boys’ basketball game.

Hurricane High Principal Daniel McKeehan took to Instagram to issue a challenge to local Mountain Mike’s Pizza owner, Nic Lauritzen. The challenge: If he was able to sink a backward, half-court basketball shot then Mountain Mike’s would provide pizza to the entire student section at the next Tigers home boys’ basketball game.

McKeehan can be seen in the first post lining up his shot before sinking it, to the shouts and cheers of “free pizza,” from students. Lauritzen is shown in a subsequent video watching the video in which he is heard saying “No way it goes in.” Then in amazement, “Are you kidding me that’s incredible, you had to practice that a lot.”

Lauritzen then issued a challenge back to McKeehan to do it again and they would provide pizza to the student section at the next varsity girls’ basketball game at home.

Lauritzen is set to make good on his end of the deal by delivering the pizza before Friday’s game against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs out of Mesquite, NV. There is no report of if, or when, McKeehan will accept the second challenge.