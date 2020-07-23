Humane society offers $5000 reward for info after cat discovered tortured in yard

HILDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps authorities solve an animal cruelty case.

The Humane Society says on July 21, a critically injured cat wandered into the yard of a woman living in Hildale. She took the cat to a veterinarian.

At the animal doctor’s office, it was discovered the cat had been tied up and set on fire. Additional wounds pointed to the cat being tortured. People trying to help the animal have named the cat Sterling.

In a release sent to ABC4 News, the Humane Society of Utah announced a $5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the torture of Sterling.

The Humane Society of Utah’s advocacy director, Rachel Heatley, was alarmed by the viciousness of the attack on Sterling.

“Hildale is known to be a tough spot for animals, but this level of cruelty should unnerve the community,” said Heatley. “In the interest of public safety, an individual who is capable of torturing an animal needs to be identified and taken off the street as soon as possible.”

The release states studies show that violence against humans and violence against animals are interrelated. Referred to as ‘the link,’ this interrelationship suggests that one type of violence tends to indicate the existence of or lead to other forms of violence.

“This needs to be taken seriously. Who knows what else this person or these people are capable of,” said Heatley.

The cat is currently in the care of RSQ dogs, a companion animal rescue organization based in St. George. The Humane Society of Utah acknowledges the efforts of RSQ Dogs in helping animals like Sterling and bringing awareness to the plight of animals in the undeserved communities of Hildale and Colorado City.

The Humane Society asks anyone with information regarding who tortured Sterling to contact the Colorado City Marshal’s Office dispatch at 928-875-2695. Any tipster can choose to remain anonymous.