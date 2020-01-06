Live Now
Human remains found in Cedar City identified as man who disappeared in 2018

Southern Utah
CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Cedar City Police Department announced that remains discovered in late December 2019 belong to a local man who disappeared in 2018.

Police said skeletal remains found in a drainage tunnel that runs underneath Interstate 15 were determined to be Johnny Rollins, of Cedar City. A wallet found with the remains had an ID, and dental records confirmed the remains belonged to Rollins.

Rollins, 64, was reported missing from his home in March 2018. At the time he was reported missing, family members indicated that Rollins had health issues related to a previous stroke as well as early stages Alzheimer’s. He was known to walk great distances around the Cedar City area.

Multiple searches for Rollins were conducted at the time without success.

Police said it is difficult to determine exactly how Rollins died, but there was nothing located at the scene or found during the autopsy that would lead investigators to believe there was foul play.

