Human remains found in Iron County, believed to be missing 71-year-old woman

IRON COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4 News) – Human remains have been found in a sagebrush field being cleared by heavy equipment.

A press release sent to ABC4 News states, “Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 14:11 hrs. Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a local Rancher who said one of his workers just found human remains in a sagebrush field.”

Police from multiple departments, Detectives, CSI personnel, and personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office went to the scene.

According to the release, “Investigators believe the human remains are of 71- year old Carol Stratton. This preliminary finding is based on the location of the body, Mrs. Stratton physical descriptors, and the clothing Mrs. Stratton was wearing at the time she went missing.”

Watch the original report:

The body will be sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s office for positive identification.