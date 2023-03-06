WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A hiker found human remains near Sheep Bridge Rd. in Washington Co. on Saturday, according to the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office. Those remains have since been identified.

Investigators believe the remains belong to 46-year-old Miriam Salgado, who was reported missing in 2021.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on March 4, deputies responded to the scene, located in an unincorporated area of Washington Co. Both detectives and investigators with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner also responded.

They determined that based on the personal belongings found at the scene, the remains belonged to Salgado.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Back in Sept. of 2021, a deputy had reportedly found Miriam’s car abandoned off of Sheep Bridge Rd. near SR-59.

At the time, Washington Co. Search and Rescue crews searched the area, but could not find Salgado “or any signs that she was in the area at that time,” a release states.

Salgado’s remains have been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, though the initial investigation did not support any suspicious circumstances, authorities say.

This case is still active and ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.