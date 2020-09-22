Human-caused fires pose huge threat to southern Utah as fire restrictions are ignored

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Interagency firefighters are battling record-breaking numbers of preventable, human-caused fires throughout the Beehive State, which is experiencing one of its worst fire years on record at nearly 1,300 wildfires.

More than 75% of the blazes, or approximately 1000, are considered human-caused.

The state’s usual monsoons never came, so fire danger has continued to increase when it would typically be decreasing around this time of year, fire officials say. A single spark can cause a wildfire.

As as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to push out crowds of people outdoors and into nature, fire managers in southwestern Utah are noticing a influx of fall visitors to their area of the state, many of whom are continuing to ignore ongoing fire restrictions.

“People have lost their homes, and we’ve lost a lot of critical habitat,” Washington County fire warden Adam Heyder said. “These human-caused fires are out-of-control. We need to get them under control, or we’re going to lose a lot of the beauty that we have in this state that we all enjoy.”

Sparks from machinery have caused most of the blazes statewide, but ignitions from fireworks and target shooting have increased this year as well. In southwestern Utah, campfires and other acts prohibited under fire restrictions continue to be a problem.

Mike Melton, head of the Color Country Interagency Fire Management Agency that spans southwest Utah and northwest Arizona, said in a news release Friday that the region was seeing a “significant increase in public outdoor recreation coupled with careless actions that are contributing to the high number of ignitions.”

Fire restrictions, which have been in place since June, will be extended until the area sees significant precipitation, according to Melton.

“Please maintain your vehicles and avoid areas of dry vegetation. Campfires are prohibited outside of an agency constructed and maintained campsite on public land. Open fires and debris burning on private land is also prohibited without a permit,” Melton added.

As of Friday, Color Country Interagency Fire has responded to approximately 307 wildfires in southwest Utah and northern Arizona, which have burned 87,019 acres of land.

While the state typically budgets $12 million each year to fire suppression, crews have already spent more than $36 million.