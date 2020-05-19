Homeowners ‘grateful’ for swift efforts at Anderson Junction fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The “Anderson Junction Fire” is smoldering near Toquerville at 786 acres and is 100% percent contained at the latest report provided at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials confirmed the wildfire that sparked at 3:30 p.m. Monday was caused by trailer chains dragging on the ground.

“Initial attack crews say there were four separate starts when they arrived, so that’s very concerning,” said Mike Melton, fire management officer for Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands.

With a high wind advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters will remain on scene to mop-up any hot spots, adding that cooler temperatures will help manage the smoldering embers.

Homeowner Mike Walker, whose lived in the Anderson Junction area for six years, said the blaze wasn’t a big concern to him and other locals at first.

“We got our chairs out and watched the fire and we weren’t particularly concerned until it came over the ridge and down the ridge,” Walker said. “When it hit the field, we knew we were in trouble.”

Walker said he had to rush to evacuate one of his neighbors, an 87-year-old blind man who lives alone.

“I’m so grateful to our fire crews,” Walker said. “They did an incredible job.”

While evacuations have been lifted, the blaze threatened about 30 structures with 20 homes evacuated early Monday evening. High winds with gusts up to 30 mph, temperatures in the low 90’s, and low humidity allowed the fire to take off rapidly. SR-17 was shut down for five hours.

Officials say no one has been injured.

