Homeless Provo man arrested after found sleeping in woman’s basement

WASHINGTON CITY (ABC4 News) — A grandmother of eight, Washington City resident Rebecca “Becky” Collet says she was surprised when she walked into her kitchen Tuesday morning and saw a man she didn’t know wearing nothing but boxers and socks and eating food from her fridge.

Collet has lived at a home at the 100 North block of Main Street for about a year, which is directly behind the Washington City Police Department. She tells ABC4 News she would’ve been terrified if it weren’t for his quiet and nonaggressive demeanor.

“I was very surprised, he seemed a bit surprised, and then I just said you need to leave,” Collet said, who said she opened her sliding door to her backyard and watched him walk out. “But somehow, he didn’t have a mean face. He had a soft face. Blond dreadlocks down to his shoulders.”



ABC4’s Katie Karalis with Rebecca “Becky” Romney Collet

Collet said she watched him sit against the wall of her home with his head in his hands as she called the police. Meanwhile, she said she realized he didn’t have any shoes on and asked him if he had shoes. She said he replied, asking her if she had shoes for him.

“I walked downstairs to find his shoes and I found my sleeping bag, my pillows, and some food,” Collet added. “Peanut butter, an orange, some cheese, some of my Vitamin C packets.”

Officers with the Washington City Police department arrested the suspect, Paul Swindler, 33, at approximately 9:44 a.m, according to police records.





Collett said she showed officers several boxes he had been looking through trying to find something of value. Authorities wrote in arresting documents she gave them a few bags Swindler had left in the basement, which included a counterfeit 5-dollar bill.

“Curiously, I had about a hundred books down there, and he was reading my journal from the 80s,” she added.

Collet said she believes everything happens for a reason, even if the reason is difficult to understand.

“I’m not afraid in the house, except now when I get up in the morning I think I’d better get dressed, no telling who’s going to be in the kitchen,” she said.

Police said they learned Swindler had an active warrant for his arrest and he is now facing felony burglary and forgery charges.

