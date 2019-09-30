Hiker saved after falling 200 feet in Iron County

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News)-A 51-year-old hiker was rescued after falling approximately 200 feet down a mountainside Friday night.

Officials say the man called 911 around 7:15 p.m. saying he had fallen and his ankle was broken.

When emergency crews arrived to the area near Little Creek Peak about four hours later, they learned the victim fell after slipping on a rock. He told them he rolled and tumbled down the hill and then crawled back to the top and called for help.

While waiting for help to arrive the man told officials a bear approached him but he was able to scare it away by throwing rocks at it. Crews say they found bear tracks in the area.

Authorities say the man’s injuries were worse than they thought. Rescuers say the victim wasn’t dressed for the conditions and he was starting to suffer from cold exposure by the time they got there. He also had head and back injuries.

Just before midnight a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter came it to assist and hoisted the man to an awaiting ambulance.

He has since been released from the hospital.

