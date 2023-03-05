WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker called authorities after finding human remains near Sheep Bridge Road in unincorporated Washington County yesterday, Mar. 4, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A hiker called Washington County Dispatch around 2 p.m. yesterday after they located human remains. Police say they responded to the call and confirmed that the remains were in fact human.

Detectives are conducting an investigation and waiting for the Medical Examiners’ office to identify the individual, according to officials.

Officials say there are no signs of suspicious activity surrounding the death of the individual and there are no signs of danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.