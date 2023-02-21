The Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. A man from Wisconsin died on Feb. 17. (Courtesy of the U.S. National Park Service)

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) — A hiker has died in the Grand Canyon while attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back, according to the Grand Canyon Office of Communications.

Authorities received a report of an unresponsive hiker along the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens around 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 17. The National Park Service Search and Rescue arrived 30 minutes later and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The 56-year-old man was from Pewaukee, Wisconsin. His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities from NPS and Coconino County Medical Examiner are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.