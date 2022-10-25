KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies with Kane County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed pursuit on Sunday, Oct. 23, that ended with a Chevrolet Camaro crashing into a cedar tree and the driver arrested.

42-year-old Devnee Petefish of Idaho was booked into the Kane County Jail on drug charges, possession of a weapon, driving under the influence and “many traffic violations.”

Police say a deputy originally encountered a Jeep speeding at more than 100 mph just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. As the deputy turned around to make a traffic stop, the deputy reported seeing a Camaro speeding over 100 mph as well.

Officers from Kanab City Police Department and another deputy from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to help, pulling over the Jeep while the Camaro reportedly continued at speeds over 120 mph.

“Because of speed limitations on the patrol vehicles, the Camaro was able to pull out of the pursuing deputy’s sight,” said Kane County Sheriff Tracy Glover in a statement. “When the deputy crested the hill at about milepost 75, he could see the Camaro off the north side of the road where it crashed into a cedar tree.”

According to the statement, Petefish left the Camaro and attempted to flee on foot before being caught by the pursuing deputy and being taken into custody. Petefish was taken to the Kane County Hospital for examination before being transported to Kane County Jail.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the Camaro had a large quantity of methamphetamine and over 900 Fentanyl pills, as well as drug paraphernalia, drug distribution equipment, and a loaded firearm. Petefish also reportedly had warrants for her arrest in Arizona and Idaho.

Police say the Jeep was “just in the wrong place, wrong time” and was caught up in the high-speed chase and wasn’t involved with the Camaro or the drugs. The driver of the Jeep was reportedly still cited for their traffic violations.

The case is still under investigation and all suspects are presumed innocent until they are found guilty in the court of law.