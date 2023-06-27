WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol stopped a motorcyclist in Washington County after a high-speed chase that topped out at 132 mph along I-15 on Sunday.

According to the booking affidavit, the chase started just after 9 p.m. near milepost 8 on I-15 in Washington County. A UHP trooper said he saw the motorcyclist, later identified as Christopher Michael Jones, 47, speed past “easily well over” 100 mph. The speed limit on I-15 in the area is 70 mph.

The trooper said he turned on his lights and siren to pull Jones over but he was uncertain if Jones noticed given the distance between the two on the freeway. As the trooper closed the gap, he claimed he was “directly behind him at 130 mph in the 80 mph.” A front-facing radar allegedly confirmed Jones was traveling at 125 mph when he looked behind him to see the trooper following.

The chase allegedly continued until milepost 19 when Jones began slowing down and pulling over to the right shoulder.

“After almost coming to a complete stop, the motorcycle accelerated extremely back into northbound I-15 lanes,” said the trooper in the booking affidavit. “I followed and it was continuously obvious he was attempting to evade as he pulled first on the asphalt median shoulder.”

The trooper reported losing sight of Jones in Harrisburg after he went into a dirt median of I-15, seeming to head either into Harrisburg or to turn around to head south. As the trooper began sending a last known location he said he saw Jones attempting to get back onto the northbound lanes but was stuck on a steep uphill embankment.

According to the booking affidavit, Jones repeatedly exclaimed he was “scared” while refusing to comply with the trooper’s demands. A deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene at this moment and law enforcement was able to apprehend Jones and take him to custody.

The UHP trooper claimed he could smell “the distinct odor” of alcohol on Jones’ breath as well as the “strong odor of marijuana.” A search reportedly found a clear plastic bag with a “green leafy substance.”

Utah Highway Patrol booked Jones into Washington County Purgatory jail. He faces a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop at the command of police, and misdemeanor charges of DUI, failure to stop, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.