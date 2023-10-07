SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) — On Oct. 11, National Fossil Day is being celebrated across the Beehive state. Here’s how you can join in on the fun.

Zion National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will host various guest speakers, have interactive activities for visitors, and will feature opportunities for guests to learn from paleontology experts.

Zion National Park

In honor of National Fossil Day, Zion National Park will be hosting activities for people of all ages to learn about paleontology “inside and outside of the park,” a press release states.

The park invites people to learn more about Southern Utah’s oldest inhabitants by visiting interactive booths with real fossils, attending ranger-led talks about dinosaurs, earning junior paleontology badges, and more.

The park will also be hosting guest speaker Andrew R.C. Miller, a site paleontologist and curator at the St. George Discovery Site at Johnson Farm.

Zion National Park reportedly preserves more than 200 million years of history in rock formations. The rock formations, according to the park, preserve environments containing life like tracks and burrows, bones, and plant fossils.

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are celebrating National Fossil Day through various activities that reportedly aim to highlight the importance of paleontological resources on public lands, a press release states.

Visitors are invited to join both paleontologists and monument and park service staff in the fossil-fun.

Monument Supervisory Park Ranger Erin Sullivan said National Fossil Day is an opportunity to learn about the natural heritage preserved on public lands.

“We hope visitors enjoy learning about the past through the exciting fossil discoveries made here,” she said.

National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Activities will reportedly include tours of the Big Water Visitor Center museum with a local dinosaur expert, a make-your-own fossil station, a dinosaur excavation activity, an adventure guide activity book, and a specimen table with paleontology staff.

For more information about the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area festivities, please contact the Big Water Visitor Center at 435-675-3200.