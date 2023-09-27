ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Snow Canyon High School and other schools in the city of St. George saw an increased police presence after a threat was issued on Wednesday afternoon, September 27 — later determined to be a “swatting” incident.

According to a video posted on Facebook by St. George Police Department, the threat was received by their dispatch center at approximately 12:30 p.m.

However, police now believe it to be a false report made to emergency services, also known as “swatting.”

“After a thorough investigation of Snow Canyon High School threats, we have deemed that the call came from a Google account and phone number that is associated with swatting,” says Officer Mitchell with St. George Police Department in an updated video on Facebook.

“It’s always a good reminder and training for us to be aware, available, and on our toes,” Officer Mitchell mentions.

For students, schools have reportedly returned to normal schedules at this time, though some added police presence will still be seen throughout the day.