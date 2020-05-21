Headed to Zion National Park Memorial Day Weekend? Here’s what you need to know

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News)– Memorial Day weekend is usually the busiest time of the year for Zion National Park.

Park officials say they have seen over 80,000 guest over the four-day holiday weekend in previous years, but this year COVID-19 is a major concern.

Note: Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Department of Health are warning residents of Southwest Utah that the region could see a surge in COVID-19 cases after a contagious first few weeks of May.

The park is currently only open for day use and no entry fees are being charged at this time.

In order to follow public health guidelines, the park shuttle bus system, including shuttles in the town of Springdale have temporarily been shut down.

“With more vehicular traffic expected, walkers and cyclists must adhere to safety requirements along roadways and proceed single file to reduce potential conflicts with vehicles. Likewise, motorists must pay attention to pedestrian and bicyclists safety in road corridors,” a press release from park officials stated.

Portions of the park may close to ease congestion.

The last entry up the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive above Canyon Junction is 6 p.m.

“With a great many people visiting, please be patient with others and remember to use COVID-19 sanitation practices. Health and safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please avoid unsafe behaviors and risk-taking. Multiple emergencies are common during busy periods, stretching the availability of search and rescue, emergency medical, and fire-fighting capabilities,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

Visitors who can be flexible with their schedule are encouraged to visit Friday or Monday rather than Saturday or Sunday. Consider arriving early or after 3:00 p.m. to avoid the greatest crowding.

Check the park website to see what trails and services are available before you visit: nps.gov/zion.

