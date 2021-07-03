UPDATE: Community locates missing Cedar City juvenile

SATURDAY 07/03/21 10:51 a.m.

IRON COUNTY (ABC4) – Deputies tell ABC4, the juvenile has been located.

Officials state that the 14-year-old missing juvenile has been located and is safe.

“Thank you everyone for your assistance,” shares the Iron County community members.

SATURDAY 07/03/21 8:00 a.m.

IRON COUNTY (ABC4) -Deputies are asking the public for assistance in searching for a missing juvenile from South Cedar City.

According to Iron County officials, the 14-year-old boy is describe as 5’8″ tall, with black waist length hair, brown eyes and weighs in about 140 pounds.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office states the juvenile possibly has a skateboard and could be driving a green raptor four wheeler, wearing a lime green fox racing helmet.

Those wanting to help search for the teen are asked to meet at the Command Post located in the LDS Church parking lot at 800 South Laurie Lane.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.