WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are responding to a wildfire reaching over a couple of hundred acres Thursday evening.

Utah Wildfire says the fire is located east of Virgin in Washington County and the fire is estimated to be burning 600-700 acres.

Courtesy: Courtesy: Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue

The fire was caused by a vehicle roll-over.

Officials say the fire is “wind-driven and growing rapidly.”

No structures have been lost.

This is a developing story.