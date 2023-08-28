ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — An Arizona man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to execute a Utah judge, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Victor Mindock, 40, is facing charges including retaliation against a judge, a third-degree felony; electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor; and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

On Aug. 16, the St. George Police Department responded to reports of threatening emails against Judge Jay T. Winward of Utah’s Fifth District Court, according to court documents.

The email reportedly referred to Judge Winward using anti-Semetic language, requested a court date to execute Judge Winward by his own hands, and said the judge should “hang from the gallows” for his crimes, among other violent statements.

In the email, Mindock said he wanted to execute the judge for “persecuting me with this injunction,” referring to a temporary protection order against him that was granted in July and had not yet been served, according to court documents. The email’s subject line reportedly included the case number associated with that temporary protection order.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The St. George Police Department said they made contact with detectives from the Maricopa Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit in Arizona. Detectives stated Mindock was on probation from a similar incident, where he sent death threats to a local judge and the petitioner of an injunction in 2021.