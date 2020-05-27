Grand County rescue crews busy responding to injuries over Memorial Day Weekend

GRAND COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Grand County Search and Rescue teams were busy over Memorial Day weekend as they responded to several injuries throughout the county.

A bulk of the injuries happened at a popular swimming hole in Left Hand Canyon, the north fork of Mill Creek Canyon. Six people were injured in separate incidents. All but one of the injuries involved jumping from rocks into a shallow pool at the base of a waterfall.

RELATED: If I use search and rescue, who pays for it?

The first of the injuries in Mill Creek Canyon was reported early Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, a second injury was reported but both subjects were carried out of the canyon by friends. Less than 2 hours later, the search and rescue team was again paged to Left Hand and again received a report of yet another injury. One subject was treated for leg injuries by EMS and transported to a waiting ambulance. The second subject was carried out of the canyon over the shoulder of her companion.

Photo: Grand County Search and Rescue

Photo: Grand County Search and Rescue

Photo: Grand County Search and Rescue

On Monday, Grand County crews were again paged to Left Hand for a woman who had injured both ankles jumping into the shallow pool. She was treated and carried out of the canyon. Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers and medical personnel were notified of another leg injury sustained while hiking. Crews used technical rope rescue gear to evacuate the hiker from above the waterfall. She was carried out of the canyon in a litter.

RELATED: Washington County rescuers overwhelmed by calls for help

In addition to the incidents in Left Hand, Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand County EMS were called Friday to a canyoneering injury just above the Medieval Chamber near Morning Glory Arch.

A technical rope rescue was also required Friday morning to safely evacuate the canyoneer with a knee injury near Medieval Chamber. Later that day, two people were injured in a UTV rollover on the Hell’s Revenge trail. One person was transported from the scene by medical helicopter and the second was treated by EMS and evacuated to a waiting ambulance by GCSAR.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: