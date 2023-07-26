GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) –– The Grand County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the latest arrests of men allegedly involved in internet crimes against children.

According to the press release, there were three suspects in the last two months that were arrested on charges relating to minors.

Cody Williams, 28, from Grand Junction, Colorado, was arrested on June 17, in Thompson Springs, Utah for enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

According to his charging documents, Williams connected with an undercover cop posing as a 13-year-old on social media, and drove from Colorado to meet them. He also allegedly sent the cop pornography.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The next arrest GCSO made was on June 21, 2023, in Canada of Christopher Gaede. According to the press release, the investigation began after they discovered that he allegedly distributed Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Then on July 12, Conager Wells, 28, from Monticello was arrested and booked into the Grand County Jail on charges of enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

According to his charging documents, Wells began messaging a 13-year-old girl using the alias “Batman” and claiming he was 19 years old. He was also allegedly speaking sexually and sent sexual photos. The 13-year-old girl was actually an undercover police officer, and they were able to take Wells into custody.

GCSO said they are committed to deterring Internet Crimes Against Children by using every lawful tool available. If you suspect that there is a member of the community involved with these types of crimes, please contact them immediately at (435) 259-4321.