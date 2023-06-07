SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A federal jury has indicted a Grand County man accused of selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that resulted in a 2022 death.

Shereldon “Bobby” Cly Yanito, 23, allegedly sold counterfeit “M30” pills to a victim who overdosed on the fentanyl present in the pills. The victim was found by officers on April 15, 2022, in San Juan County. An autopsy confirmed fentanyl intoxication. Yanito has been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Yanito is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. in the U.S. District Courtroom in St. George.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, financial research revealed that on April 14, 2022, the night before the victim’s deadly overdose, a $40 financial transaction occurred between the victim’s digital wallet account and Yanito’s digital wallet.

Last month, Yanito allegedly admitted to an undercover agent via social media that he previously sold “blues” for $40 but had stopped. Following some additional messages regarding powder cocaine, Yanito agreed to meet the undercover agent but was arrested during a traffic stop in Moab and transported to Grand County Jail.