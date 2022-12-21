HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell sick and collapsed at a treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Hurricane City Police were dispatched along with Hurricane Valley Fire District to the Diamond Ranch Academy, a “therapeutic” treatment facility for troubled teens, on a report of a girl who fell sick and collapsed around 5 p.m.

A staff member was performing CPR on the girl when officers and fire personnel arrived at the scene, according to the police statement. First responders took over and continued to provide lifesaving measures, but the student was later pronounced dead.

Police are working with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Officials said they are unable to provide additional information at the moment.